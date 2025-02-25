Energy HPC & AI Conference
February 24–26, 2026 | Houston, TX

About the Conference

19 Years of Fostering Relationships and Highlighting Trends in HPC & AI for the Energy Future

The annual Energy HPC & AI Conference is the premier meeting place for the energy industry to engage in conversations about challenges and opportunities in high performance computing, computational science and engineering, machine learning, and data science.

Attended by over 500 leaders and experts from the energy industry, academia, national labs, and the IT industry, this event offers a unique opportunity for stakeholders to engage and network to help advance HPC in the energy space. The agenda includes invited speakers, a technical program, birds of a feather sessions, an exhibit hall, networking receptions, poster presentations, and post-conference workshops.

The #EnergyHPCAI Conference has become a key venue for industry professionals, planners, and practitioners. It serves as a forum for taking the pulse of industry needs and discussing challenges, opportunities, and new developments at the intersection of the energy sector, the IT industry, and the academic research community.

This event is hosted annually by the Ken Kennedy Institute at Rice University.

Organizing Committee

2025–2026 Organizing Committee

Ken Kennedy Institute Organizers
  • Lydia Kavraki – Director
  • David Pynadath – Executive Director for Research Initiatives
  • Michelle Atkinson – Director of Operations
  • Kelly Peters – Strategic Partnerships & Communications Manager
  • Leah Seward – Events Specialist
Committee Chair
  • Keith Gray – TotalEnergies
Committee Members
  • Mauricio Araya-Polo – TotalEnergies
  • Bill Brouwer – SLB
  • Donny Cooper – TotalEnergies
  • Jonelle Bradshaw de Hernandez – TACC
  • Erik Engquist – Rice University
  • Esthela Gallardo – Microsoft
  • Melyssa Fratkin – Barcelona Supercomputing Center
  • Raj Gautam – ExxonMobil
  • Michael Gujral – Shell
  • Maxime Hugues – NVIDIA
  • Matthias Heinkenschloss – Rice University
  • Elizabeth L’Heureux – bp
  • Christopher Leader – SLB
  • Alex Loddoch – Chevron
  • David Martin – Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
  • Tom McDonald – AWS
  • Nefeli Moridis – NVIDIA
  • Jan Odegard – Rice University
  • Tim Osborne – Oak Ridge National Laboratory
  • Keith Ritchie – AMD
  • Beatrice Riviere – Rice University
  • Jeremy Singer – ExxonMobil
  • Noella Soares – Shell
  • Suzy Tichenor – Oak Ridge National Laboratory
  • Muhong Zhou – bp

Conference Founders

The Energy HPC & AI Conference traces its roots back to 2008, when it was first launched as the Rice Oil and Gas HPC Workshop. Spearheaded by six visionary founders from both industry and academia, what began as a modest gathering of forward-thinking minds has since evolved into a premier event that draws over 500 participants annually. The conference has grown over the past 19 years and has recently been renamed the “Energy HPC & AI Conference,” reflecting innovation in AI and high-performance computing across the energy sector.

  • Henri Calandra – TotalEnergies
  • Keith Gray – TotalEnergies
  • Scott Morton – Rice University
  • Jan Odegard – Rice University
  • Moshe Vardi – Rice University
  • Chap Wong – Chevron

Conference History

All conference recordings can be found on the Ken Kennedy Institute YouTube channel @RiceKenKennedyInstitute, organized in playlists by year.

View Past Programs

Associated Events

  • High Performance Computing in Oil and Gas: Technical Directions and Operations Issues | November 14, 2008
    SEG 2008 Annual Meeting, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • High Performance Computing in Seismic Imaging Workshop | September 2007
    SEG 2007 Annual Meeting, San Antonio, Texas

Fellowship Support

The Ken Kennedy Institute has awarded over $2 million to 232 graduate students since 2001 through its recruiting and sponsored fellowship programs. Of these, the Energy HPC & AI Conference has directly funded 95 students for over $700,000.

Recruiting Fellowships

Since 2014, the Energy High Performance Computing Conference—jointly funded by the nominating departments—has supported 65 four-year recruiting fellowships totaling $935,000. These fellowships help attract exceptional graduate students to Rice University with research interests in AI, high performance computing, and other related areas of computational science and engineering, especially in areas of relevance to the energy industry. Learn more about our recruiting fellowships here.

Sponsored Fellowships

The Ken Kennedy Institute works with industry to award one-year sponsored fellowships to graduate students pursuing research related to AI, high performance computing, and other related areas of computational science and engineering at Rice University. Since 2001, the Institute has awarded 167 sponsored fellowships totaling over $1.1 million. The Energy High Performance Computing Conference has sponsored 30 of these awards. Learn more about our sponsored fellowships here.

Networking Opportunities

Connect with Leaders, Experts, and Next-Generation Innovators

Tuesday afternoon will include a Networking Reception to complete an evening of connecting with fellow conference attendees and meeting our #EHPCAI26 sponsors. This is a prime chance to exchange ideas and forge valuable professional relationships across the energy, academic, and IT sectors.

The following day will wrap up the 2026 Energy HPC & AI Conference with a Poster Reception to showcase exciting research happening in the field by the future leaders in high-performance computing and AI.

Specialty coffee and snack breaks will be hosted in the exhibit hall both days of the conference. Day 1's afternoon break is sponsored by Supermicro.


2026 Conference Sponsors

Platinum Tier

Gold Tier

Silver Tier

Bronze Tier

Become a Sponsor!

Ecosystem Partners


Details

February 24–26, 2026

In-Person Conference and Workshops

Venue

BioScience Research Collaborative

6500 Main St.

Houston, TX 77030

