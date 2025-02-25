The annual Energy HPC & AI Conference is the premier meeting place for the energy industry to engage in conversations about challenges and opportunities in high performance computing, computational science and engineering, machine learning, and data science.

Attended by over 500 leaders and experts from the energy industry, academia, national labs, and the IT industry, this event offers a unique opportunity for stakeholders to engage and network to help advance HPC in the energy space. The agenda includes invited speakers, a technical program, birds of a feather sessions, an exhibit hall, networking receptions, poster presentations, and post-conference workshops.

The #EnergyHPCAI Conference has become a key venue for industry professionals, planners, and practitioners. It serves as a forum for taking the pulse of industry needs and discussing challenges, opportunities, and new developments at the intersection of the energy sector, the IT industry, and the academic research community.

This event is hosted annually by the Ken Kennedy Institute at Rice University.