About the Conference
19 Years of Fostering Relationships and Highlighting Trends in HPC & AI for the Energy Future
The annual Energy HPC & AI Conference is the premier meeting place for the energy industry to engage in conversations about challenges and opportunities in high performance computing, computational science and engineering, machine learning, and data science.
Attended by over 500 leaders and experts from the energy industry, academia, national labs, and the IT industry, this event offers a unique opportunity for stakeholders to engage and network to help advance HPC in the energy space. The agenda includes invited speakers, a technical program, birds of a feather sessions, an exhibit hall, networking receptions, poster presentations, and post-conference workshops.
The #EnergyHPCAI Conference has become a key venue for industry professionals, planners, and practitioners. It serves as a forum for taking the pulse of industry needs and discussing challenges, opportunities, and new developments at the intersection of the energy sector, the IT industry, and the academic research community.
This event is hosted annually by the Ken Kennedy Institute at Rice University.
Organizing Committee
2025–2026 Organizing Committee
Ken Kennedy Institute Organizers
- Lydia Kavraki – Director
- David Pynadath – Executive Director for Research Initiatives
- Michelle Atkinson – Director of Operations
- Kelly Peters – Strategic Partnerships & Communications Manager
- Leah Seward – Events Specialist
Committee Chair
- Keith Gray – TotalEnergies
Committee Members
- Mauricio Araya-Polo – TotalEnergies
- Bill Brouwer – SLB
- Donny Cooper – TotalEnergies
- Jonelle Bradshaw de Hernandez – TACC
- Erik Engquist – Rice University
- Esthela Gallardo – Microsoft
- Melyssa Fratkin – Barcelona Supercomputing Center
- Raj Gautam – ExxonMobil
- Michael Gujral – Shell
- Maxime Hugues – NVIDIA
- Matthias Heinkenschloss – Rice University
- Elizabeth L’Heureux – bp
- Christopher Leader – SLB
- Alex Loddoch – Chevron
- David Martin – Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Tom McDonald – AWS
- Nefeli Moridis – NVIDIA
- Jan Odegard – Rice University
- Tim Osborne – Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Keith Ritchie – AMD
- Beatrice Riviere – Rice University
- Jeremy Singer – ExxonMobil
- Noella Soares – Shell
- Suzy Tichenor – Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Muhong Zhou – bp
Conference Founders
The Energy HPC & AI Conference traces its roots back to 2008, when it was first launched as the Rice Oil and Gas HPC Workshop. Spearheaded by six visionary founders from both industry and academia, what began as a modest gathering of forward-thinking minds has since evolved into a premier event that draws over 500 participants annually. The conference has grown over the past 19 years and has recently been renamed the “Energy HPC & AI Conference,” reflecting innovation in AI and high-performance computing across the energy sector.
- Henri Calandra – TotalEnergies
- Keith Gray – TotalEnergies
- Scott Morton – Rice University
- Jan Odegard – Rice University
- Moshe Vardi – Rice University
- Chap Wong – Chevron
Conference History
All conference recordings can be found on the Ken Kennedy Institute YouTube channel @RiceKenKennedyInstitute, organized in playlists by year.
View Past Programs
- 2025 Energy HPC Conference | February 25–27, 2025
Printed Program Schedule Conference Videos Report
- 2024 Energy HPC Conference | March 5–7, 2024
Printed Program Schedule Conference Videos Report
- 2023 Energy HPC Conference | February 28 – March 2, 2023
Printed Program Schedule Conference Videos Report
- 2022 Energy HPC Conference | March 1–3, 2022
Printed Program Schedule
- 2021 Oil and Gas HPC Conference | March 5, 2021
Virtual | Schedule
- 2020 Rice Oil and Gas HPC Conference | March 2–4, 2020
Printed Program Schedule
- 2019 Rice Oil and Gas HPC Conference | March 4–6, 2019
Printed Program Schedule
- 2018 Rice Oil and Gas HPC Conference | March 12–13, 2018
Schedule
- 2017 Rice Oil and Gas HPC Conference | March 15–16, 2017
Printed Program Schedule
- 2016 Rice Oil and Gas HPC Conference | March 2–3, 2016
Printed Program Schedule
- 2015 Rice Oil and Gas HPC Workshop | March 4–5, 2015
Printed Program
- 2014 Rice Oil and Gas HPC Workshop | March 5–6, 2014
Printed Program
- 2013 Rice Oil and Gas HPC Workshop | February 28, 2013
- 2012 Rice Oil and Gas HPC Workshop | March 1, 2012
- 2011 Rice Oil and Gas HPC Workshop | March 3, 2011
- 2010 Rice Oil and Gas HPC Workshop | March 4, 2010
- 2009 Rice Oil and Gas HPC Workshop | March 5, 2009
- 2008 Rice Oil and Gas HPC Workshop | March 2008
Associated Events
- High Performance Computing in Oil and Gas: Technical Directions and Operations Issues | November 14, 2008
SEG 2008 Annual Meeting, Las Vegas, Nevada
- High Performance Computing in Seismic Imaging Workshop | September 2007
SEG 2007 Annual Meeting, San Antonio, Texas
Fellowship Support
-
The Ken Kennedy Institute has awarded over $2 million to 232 graduate students since 2001 through its recruiting and sponsored fellowship programs. Of these, the Energy HPC & AI Conference has directly funded 95 students for over $700,000.
Recruiting Fellowships
Since 2014, the Energy High Performance Computing Conference—jointly funded by the nominating departments—has supported 65 four-year recruiting fellowships totaling $935,000. These fellowships help attract exceptional graduate students to Rice University with research interests in AI, high performance computing, and other related areas of computational science and engineering, especially in areas of relevance to the energy industry. Learn more about our recruiting fellowships here.
Sponsored Fellowships
The Ken Kennedy Institute works with industry to award one-year sponsored fellowships to graduate students pursuing research related to AI, high performance computing, and other related areas of computational science and engineering at Rice University. Since 2001, the Institute has awarded 167 sponsored fellowships totaling over $1.1 million. The Energy High Performance Computing Conference has sponsored 30 of these awards. Learn more about our sponsored fellowships here.
Networking Opportunities
Connect with Leaders, Experts, and Next-Generation Innovators
Tuesday afternoon will include a Networking Reception to complete an evening of connecting with fellow conference attendees and meeting our #EHPCAI26 sponsors. This is a prime chance to exchange ideas and forge valuable professional relationships across the energy, academic, and IT sectors.
The following day will wrap up the 2026 Energy HPC & AI Conference with a Poster Reception to showcase exciting research happening in the field by the future leaders in high-performance computing and AI.
Specialty coffee and snack breaks will be hosted in the exhibit hall both days of the conference. Day 1's afternoon break is sponsored by Supermicro.
2026 Conference Sponsors
Platinum Tier
Gold Tier
Silver Tier
Bronze Tier
Ecosystem Partners